Check out this Grade II listed hall steeped in history and character with an asking price of just under £2million

Live life in the splendour of this majestic Grade II listed hall, which has delightful grounds overlooking a lake - a snip at £1,995,000,

The extensive space on offer includes six bedrooms in the main part of the hall, wine cellars, numerous reception rooms, an exceptional dining kitchen and gym with office potential, all contained within the walls of this 18th Century property.

The hall boasts 9.3 acres of land, with delightful gardens, a grass tennis court and a paddock sloping towards Lady Pond Lake. There is also a small jetty and timber built fishing lodge.

There is a four bay garage integral to the house, as well as two further double garages.

Situated in the idyllic village of Bradley, near Ashbourne, and perched on the edge of the beautiful Peak District National Park, the property was originally conceived as the stable block for a mansion house that was never built.

It was subsequently converted into a hall in its own right.

- Grade II listed hall

- 9.3 acres of land

- Lake views

- Tennis court

- Four integrated apartments

- Gym with office potential

- Extensive garaging

- Stunning architectural features

- Wine cellars

- Asking price of £1,995,000

Upon entry to the property visitors are met with a hallway featuring a dramatic sweeping staircase, which ascends to the full height of the building. An attractive chimney piece with bolection moulding adds to the grandeur of the main entrance.

From there, door cases with intricately moulded surrounds and open pediments lead to the drawing and dining rooms.

A vaulted hallway with Hopton Wood stone floor extends through the main house connecting the additional family rooms on the ground floor, which include the stunning kitchen, complete with granite work surfaces, a Lacanche gas range set within a chimney breast and walk in pantry.

The four integrated apartments - Yew Tree Nook, Lady Pond Retreat, Bradley Hall Mews, Garden View - offer a wealth of character and charm, as well as a source of additional revenue. Of particular note are the fabulous vaulted ceilings of Yew Tree Nook.

The extensive grounds and living space on offer render Bradley Hall a potential wedding venue for small parties.

The current owners have carried out extensive improvement works taking great care to preserve the unique architectural character of the building.

Improvements included the installation of a wood pellet fired biomass heating system, which generates significant income for the property in its own right through renewable heat incentive payments.

For further information on Bradley Hall, call the estate agent on 01530 410840 or visit the Fisher German website.