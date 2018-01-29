Chernobyl children’s charity seeks host families in Derbyshire Dales

The Bonsall and Derbyshire Dales Link of the nationwide charity Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline are seeking families who could host a child on a visit to the UK this summer.

Spokesman Ken Ivanov said: “It is a chance to show your humanity, and reap the moral rewards of helping vulnerable children.”

Every year, the charity welcomes young people aged 10-12 from parts of Belarus and Ukraine most affected by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in 1986.

People living in those areas continue to ingest radiation by drinking contaminated water and consuming contaminated food.

The holiday allows children to recuperate, and enjoy living in a peaceful, clean and healthy environment.

Families would be asked to accommodate a child for two to four weeks, starting in July, following a DBS check.

For more details, call Chris Broome on 01629 824512 as soon as possible or see www.ccll.org.uk.