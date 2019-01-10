Chesterfield drink-driver is banned after he took friend’s car to get home on a cold night

A drink-driver has been banned from the road after he took a friend’s car to get home on a cold night.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday how Craig Morrison, 27, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, was caught by police at Millcross Lane, at Barlow, on December 13.

Courts.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Morrison had drunk two large cans of lager and he had agreed to take a friend’s car to get home.

Morrison pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving without insurance and a licence and to resisting police after he initially gave false details.

Morrison was ordered to pay £485 in fines, a victim surcharge and costs and was disqualified from driving for three years.