Chesterfield G&S Society's festive concert

Join Chesterfield Gilbert & Sullivan Society for an evening of carols and Christmas music.

A variety of festive choral music will be aired at their concert in Chesterfield's Crooked Spire Church on Wednesday, December 13, at 7.30pm.

The society will be joined by Plague O'Bells from Eyam in presenting this entertaining musical start to Christmas.

Seasonal refreshments will be served during the interval.

Tickets £9, available from Chesterfield Viisitor Centre, tel. 01246 345777, Carole Pilkington, tel. 01246 207893 or on the door.