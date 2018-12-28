Chesterfield motorist seeks help after he is caught over the drink-drive limit

A crash motorist who was involved in a road traffic collision on the A61 was caught by police over the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Daniel Smith, 34, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, failed a roadside, drink-drive, breath test after the collision on the A61 Derby Road, at Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “Police came across the defendant and there was a road traffic collision on the A61.

“Police spoke to him about insurance and he was made subject to a roadside test which he failed and he was arrested.”

Smith, who has two previous convictions for like offences, registered 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the offence on November 28 and to driving without insurance.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Smith has been to his GP and he has been referred to a recovery group to address alcohol issues.

Magistrates sentenced Smith on December 18 to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a 12 week curfew, a Drink Impaired Drivers’ Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Smith was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs and he was banned from driving for 60 months.