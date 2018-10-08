Chesterfield record shop celebrates fifth birthday- and launch of its own music label

An independent record store ‘turning’ five this year is marking the milestone with the launch of its own music label which will attract and recognise talented Chesterfield artists.

Tallbird Records, based on Soresby Street, has become a hub for music fans and musicians in the area since its launch in 2013- and hopes to further its success with the Tallbird record label.

Maria Harris of Tallbird Records celebrates the shop's fifth anniversary with staff members Lewis Young, Simon Clowd and George Harris

Owner Maria Harris says a loyal customer base, personable service and a generous loyalty card scheme is what has kept the indie thriving in a digital age- and she now hopes to give something back by investing in the town’s undiscovered artists. Maria said: “We’re proud of the town and keen to promote artists from Chesterfield and the surrounding area who’d like to advertise under our banner.

“We continue to bring great music to Chesterfield in a variety of ways. We stock both second-hand records and new releases, participate in national events like Record Store Day and often put on live music.

“In the past we’ve had bands like Reverend and the Makers and The Cribs.

“Our loyalty card scheme has been really successful- for every £20 a customer spends in-store they get a stamp, and ten stamps earns them a free vinyl or CD product worth up to £20. We’ve given away hundreds of redemptions so far.

Maria Harris of Tallbird Records with their first record released on the shop's fifth anniversary

“What’s lovely is that people keep coming back, not just for the music- they pop in for a chat.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years.”

Find the store online at tallbirdrecords.co.uk, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TallbirdRecordShop and Twitter @TallbirdRecords.