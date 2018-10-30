Chesterfield thief with a long criminal record is jailed for shoplifting

A serial thief has been jailed after he twice stole meat from a supermarket while he was already subject to a suspended prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 25 how James Youds, 38, of no fixed abode, stole meat on October 17 and stole more meat seven days later from the same ASDA store at Chesterfield.

Pictured is James Youds, 38, of no fixed abode, who has been jailed for 28 weeks for shoplifting in Chesterfield.

Youds pleaded guilty to the two thefts and also admitted committing the offences while he was subject to a suspended prison sentence which had only been imposed October 19.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

The suspended sentence had been imposed after Youds had stolen beef and lamb belonging to Aldi, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, on October 18, and had stolen a bottle of whiskey from Tesco, at Chesterfield, on January 12.

Youds, who has a long record of dishonesty offences according to the court, was sentenced to 28 weeks of custody and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.