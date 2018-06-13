choir sings up to raise money for life-saving equipment

Bakewell and District Community Choir has donated £2,000 for a new defibrillator, plus training on how to use it, to the Town Hall where it holds practice sessions on Wednesday nights.

The defibrillator was formally unveiled by local resident and former Home Secretary Lord David Blunkett when the choir performed to mark the occasion.

Members of the public are invited to attend the two free training sessions on how to use the defibrillator which will be held in the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, July 4.