CITY FOCUS: Nottingham is jam-packed and perfect for a festive visit

If you like the hustle and bustle of a modern city in the run-up to Christmas, but with all the attractions within walking distance of each other, then Nottingham is right up your street.

Hotels to meet every budget, bars, a plethora of ever-evolving restaurants catering for every cuisine and attractions for all ages and tastes, the choice is seemingly endless.

Plus, at this time of year, there is an endless selection of festive fun from an ice-rink at the heart of the city among the Winter Wonderland to a Christmas fairground, ski chalet bar and a huge amount of festive cheer and shopping choices.

Gone are previous misconceptions about the city, which greatly benefits from the redevelopment of the famed ‘Slab’ Square, or Old Market Square, at its heart.

And because Nottingham is so compact, it has a great buzz and atmosphere as people scurry between the designer shops, independent retailers and eateries peppered everywhere.

During a recent visit to the city we enjoyed an overnight stay at the wonderful St James Hotel on Rutland Street.

The view from the balcony in Delilah

Having undergone a full redevelopment in 2014, it has a real boutique feel that is clear to all from the public areas, such as the sparkling and spacious reception with mirrored furniture.

You are immediately taken by the No 6 restaurant which is packed with books and artwork — and where you can enjoy a chance to relax in a comfy armchair with a cocktail from the extensive menu.

Rooms on offer include crash pads, classic rooms, executive rooms (our choice), four-poster rooms and even a penthouse.

Walkways on each of the floors have a decadent feel and that extended to our room, which was sumptuous and even had an extra seating area, plus a very comfortable super kingsize bed.

Cocktails at Revolucion De Cuba

Once checked in it was off into the city to sample some of the lunch delights offered by the deli Delilah.

The original Delilah opened in 2005 on Middle Pavement with a dream to provide a venue for artisan foods. But since then it has grown and now has a huge home on Victoria Street.

On the ground floor is a feast for the senses and tastebuds with everything from cheeses and olives to fine wines on sale.

There is also a coffee bar area where you can grab a relaxed mocha and a light lunch.

Upstairs, in what was a former HSBC bank, is the restaurant area, which offers a great people-spotting vantage point from the balcony overlooking the ‘shop floor’.

With such produce on offer, the menu had a lot to live up to — and it delivered in the shape of a European charcuterie platter of meats, breads and mustards — all complimented by a prosecco cocktail.

After a coffee and slice of salted caramel cake — plus a purchase of some tasty chutney — it was time to head off into the city to sample the Winter Wonderland on the Old Market Square, complete with bar, stalls and ice rink.

Time was flying by so it was back to the hotel before heading back out for pre-dinner cocktails at the brilliant Revolucion De Cuba on Market Street.

This cool venue has a real Latin feel and has everything covered from a Cuban feast to a drinks menu that whisks you away to Havana.

From the rum-based Coco Loco to the bacardi-based Cuba Libre and Pornstar Rumtini, everyone’s tastebuds are catered for — a perfect start to the evening.

By now our stomachs were starting to rumble again and we decided to head off to sample the tastes, sights and sounds of one of the city’s most innovative restaurants — Thai street food specialist Zaap on Bromley Place.

Now, I had heard about this place before and had a touch of scepticism about recreating Bangkok in the heart of the East Midlands.

But from the moment you walk through the door you feel thousands of miles away (see picture top left).

Neon signs hanging from the ceiling, bare-brick walls and rustic lights. The buzz is electric. Add to that our table was sited in an old tuk tuk — just metres from a train carriage!

The menu is also huge.

We sampled the Bangkok platter with dumplings, wontons and satay — followed by green and red curries that warmed the back of the throat. On top of that an excellent drinks menu, aromatic and punchy desserts — plus more cocktails — and the restaurant is a recipe for success.

By now it was time to hit the pillow back at the hotel. The next morning we opened the day with a wonderful St James breakfast — both continental and cooked.

A walk around the city, and a chance to check out Nottingham Castle was followed by lunch at the Slug and Lettuce in the Cornerhouse.

Fabulous fish and chips and delicious salads hit the spot — followed by a selection of mini decadent desserts.

To round off the weekend, we visited the National Videogames Arcade, which is set across several floors and takes you on a whirlwind tour of the history of gaming machines from the retro to the modern.

Everything from Sonic to Mario is covered and this Hockley site on Carlton Street is a must for fans of the pastime.

Nottingham certainly lived up to expectations.

