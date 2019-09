School climate strikers staged their biggest demonstration yet today, joining a day of global action.

Young people from schools across Derbyshire turned out in their hundreds today to call for action from local and national government to tackle the climate crisis.

Matlock school climate strike.

There were protests in Chesterfield Belper, Buxton and Matlock.

In Matlock protestors gathered at Crown Square then marched to County Hall.

Matlock school climate strike. Molly and Erin Gorman.

Matlock school climate strike. Pupils and Parents from Wirksworth and Brassington schools.

