Closures planned to allow resurfacing on Matlock main road this week

Derbyshire County Council highways staff are planning evening closures on a main road in Matlock this week.

Bank Road will be closed between the junctions of Imperial Road and Oak Road for four nights while the road is resurfaced and kerbs realigned.

The work will start on Tuesday, March 13, and is due to be completed by midnight on Friday, March 16.

To minimise disruption the road will be closed between 6.30pm and midnight, each evening.

Signposted diversions will be in place, advising a route along Imperial Road, Woolley Road, Smedley Street, Bank Road and vice versa.