Coach damaged after yobs throw items off bridge

Police are appealing for information after the roof and wing mirror of a coach was damaged when yobs threw items off a bridge near Hassop.

The orange coach was travelling under a bridge on Longreave Lane, just off the A6020 near Hassop at around 10.40am on Wednesday, May 23 when the incident happened.

If you have any information about what happened, call PCSO Ian Phipps on 101, quoting reference 18*235479, or send him a message online at www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.