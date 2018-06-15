Cocaine-fuelled motorist was caught at six times the drug-driving limit

A motorist who was caught with six times the legal drug-driving limit for cocaine in his system has been given a three-year ban from the road.

Martin Hopkinson, 32, of Victoria Street West, Chesterfield, was stopped by police in a Ford Focus after he had previously been subject to an earlier police report that did not result in a charge.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Tuesday, June 12: “Officers stopped a Ford Focus on Victoria Street West following an earlier report that did not result in a charge.

“Mr Hopkinson was swiped at the roadside and there was a positive reaction for drugs.”

Hopkinson registered 65 microgrammes of cocaine in 100 millilitres of blood after a further test at Chesterfield police station when the legal limit is 10 microgrammes, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mr Allsop added that the offence of drug-driving was aggravated by the fact there was a passenger in the car and the defendant also has a previous conviction for drink-driving.

Hopkinson pleaded guilty to exceeding the drug-driving limit after the incident just after 2am, on January 16.

Magistrates sentenced Hopkinson to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.