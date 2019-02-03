Cold, frosty and bright start with a rainy afternoon for Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a cold, frosty and bright start to today, Sunday, February 3, across Derbyshire with a rainy afternoon.

Cloud is expected to thicken through the morning with patchy light rain and drizzle with a breeze by the afternoon.

By tonight forecasters have predicted further patchy rain and drizzle initially followed by a steadier downpour.

But most areas should turn dry by the end of the night with blustery winds, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures have been forecast to reach highs of around five degrees centigrade and lows of minus one degree centigrade.