Cold weather payments triggered in these Derbyshire postcodes - how much and when you'll be paid

Cold weather payments for certain Derbyshire postcodes have been triggered today - meaning you could be paid money automatically.
The cold weather payment scheme means you’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below for 7 consecutive days, as long as you are eligible to receive the money.
Which areas in Derbyshire are getting cold weather payments?
Because of the cold weather, Cold Weather Payments have been triggered in the following postcodes:
DE4
DE5
DE6
DE7
DE11
DE12
DE21
DE55
DE56
DE75
SK17
SK22
SK23
S18
S21
S25
S32
S33
S40
S41
S42
S43
S44
S45
How much are the cold weather payments?
The payments are made to recipients of certain types of benefits. If you’re eligible, you’ll be paid £25 automatically, there is no need to apply.
You should get a payment within 14 days into the account where you receive benefit payments.
Am I eligible for cold weather payments?
You may be eligible if you receive:
Pension Credit
Income Support
Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
Universal Credit
Find out if you're eligible here: https://www.gov.uk/cold-weather-payment
Contact your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office if you think you should’ve received a payment, but haven’t.