Cold weather payments triggered in these Derbyshire postcodes - how much and when you'll be paid

Cold weather payments for certain Derbyshire postcodes have been triggered today - meaning you could be paid money automatically.

The cold weather payment scheme means you’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below for 7 consecutive days, as long as you are eligible to receive the money.

Which areas in Derbyshire are getting cold weather payments?

Because of the cold weather, Cold Weather Payments have been triggered in the following postcodes:

DE4

DE5

DE6

DE7

DE11

DE12

DE21

DE55

DE56

DE75

SK17

SK22

SK23

S18

S21

S25

S32

S33

S40

S41

S42

S43

S44

S45

How much are the cold weather payments?

The payments are made to recipients of certain types of benefits. If you’re eligible, you’ll be paid £25 automatically, there is no need to apply.

You should get a payment within 14 days into the account where you receive benefit payments.

Am I eligible for cold weather payments?

You may be eligible if you receive:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

Find out if you're eligible here: https://www.gov.uk/cold-weather-payment

Contact your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office if you think you should’ve received a payment, but haven’t.