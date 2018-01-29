Colder weather - and snow - forecast by weather experts and bookies

After a mild few days, it's set to turn colder as January ends.

And bookies Coral has cut odds on next month being the coldest February on record from 5-1 to 2-1 after a flurry of bets came in.

Coral's Harry Aitkenhead said: "It has been a bleak January as far as the weather is concerned and punters are backing next month to be a freezing cold one."

UK outlook for Friday, February 2, to Sunday, February 11, according to the Met Office...

Friday will be another cold day with a sharp frost at first. There is then sunshine in store for eastern parts for a time, along with some wintry showers. However, further west rain is set to push in, perhaps preceded by some snow. Into the weekend and through the rest of the period an unsettled picture is most likely, with brighter showery periods interspersed with bands of cloud and rain crossing from west to east. Temperatures will generally be around normal or rather cold with overnight frosts and a risk of snow at times in the north. Around the middle of next week there is a chance it may turn colder and drier but confidence at this stage is quite low.

UK outlook for Monday, February 12, to Monday, February 26, according to the Met Office...

A large degree of uncertainty exists in the forecast through this part of February, but it looks increasingly likely that settled and largely dry weather will dominate, at least to start with. Temperatures will be rather cold with widespread frosts and a chance of snow showers, especially in the east. During the latter stages of February we may have some milder spells of weather, which will also deliver cloud and rain. These are likely to be interspersed with colder, brighter and drier conditions.