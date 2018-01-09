COLUMN: Matlock’s Hall Leys Park sparkles during winter months

It is time to pay Hall Leys Park a visit again in part three of the series about the park in all seasons. This time it is winter.

The coldest, most inhospitable season, but one which it could be argued shows Hall Leys Park if not at its best, definitely at its most festive. And the weather this winter is proving to be a willing partner in the park’s bid to win the title.

Angela Mogridge.

Let’s face it – Matlock and Hall Leys Park have had just about every type of winter weather to contend with over the last month or so.

We’ve had torrential rain, heavy snow, light snow, snow flurries, sleet and storm force winds – oh and the occasional mild sunny day.

It hasn’t just been the weather that has put the park to the test – two enormous Christmas markets and Santa’s sleigh have played their part.

But, no matter what has been thrown at Hall Leys Park, nothing has managed to bring it to its knees.

The park continues to shine like a beacon in the middle of town – helped by the fantastic green and red Christmas lights spotlighting countless trees.

Whenever I have been in need of a bit of Christmas spirit all I’ve had to do is look out of my bedroom window, across the rooftops, down towards the green and red hue of the park.

The benches might be a bit colder and wetter, but there is still no better place to sit and drink a cup of tea.

And whilst it might seem like the park’s wildlife is in hibernation, and the duck pond might be frozen over, it doesn’t take much effort to track down the hardiest birds.

All you have to do is sit quietly for a while and soon they’ll come along to grab a peck of your sausage roll!

So don’t neglect Matlock’s winter wonderland – after all spring is just around the corner!