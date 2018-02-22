COLUMN: Wirksworth residents will have their say

Work is progressing at the building site which is the Wirksworth Heritage Centre. We have two walls in the yard that are down at the moment – one provides ease of access, and another because it is in need of repair.

With the careful bringing down of the second wall we have allowed access to our neighbouring businesses to bring in replacement equipment that historically and logistically was too difficult to do – namely a massive fridge for Dip’s Place, and access for the butchers!

Our builders are working hard on this extensive project, which will include a lift and other measures to make our new museum and activities as accessible as possible.

Our project manager, has started distributing a newsletter which will going out to residents shortly. It includes a link to an online survey. It would be good to encourage people to do the survey.

We want to find out more about what local people think about their area, their community and the plans for the new heritage centre. Our residents’ survey will soon be available and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Everyone taking part in the survey will be entered into a free prize draw and two lucky winners will receive £100 of vouchers to spend in Wirksworth stores. The closing date for entry is April 1, 2018.

Finally, it is with sadness that we report that Sue Cooper, a great supporter of Wirksworth Heritage Centre and previous editor of this column passed away recently.

Sue assisted us in many ways and she will be greatly missed by both trustees, volunteers and those who visited our shop, which Sue played a great part in creating.

For more information about the development of Wirksworth’s new heritage centre, which is due to open in late summer this year, go to: www. wirksworthheritagecentre.org/creating-a-new-heritage-centre/