Community complaints spark police appeal to Matlock school run drivers

Derbyshire police have called on parents and carers to be more considerate of their impact on other road users and residents in school areas.

Safer Neighbourhood officers in Matlock have issued a reminder to all drivers on a school run, following complaints from residents near All Saints Infant and Junior schools.

PC Gary Ferguson said: “We’ve had concerns raised by residents in the Hurds Hollow and Dimple Road area that parking is causing problems, particularly at school start and drop-off times.

“As well as making it more difficult for people getting on or off driveways, footpaths and access roads, a heavily parked-up road near to a school can make it more difficult for youngsters to be seen as they cross the road, increasing the chances of them being hurt.”

Safer neighbourhood officers are carrying out patrols in the area, giving advice to drivers and carrying out enforcement where necessary and appropriate.

PC Ferguson added: “Please park safely, legally and with consideration to the local community.

“If you’re on the school run, consider walking or other ways to get to and from school. You could even park responsibly a little further away and walk a few minutes to the school. This will really help us to keep our roads safe for all.”

School staff have also echoed the request to car users in an effort to maintain positive community relations.

All Saints’ headteacher Hazel Henson said: “While the majority of parents and carers are considerate and careful when bringing their children to school, we very much endorse the message from the safer neighbourhood team.

“We are mindful that people living near the school can encounter problems in the morning and at home time, and we must also ensure the safety of children is foremost in everyone’s mind. Parking on pavements can be a serious hazard.”

She added: “We have regularly reminded all parents and carers, via letters, text messages and newsletters, to park considerately, and I hope this message from PC Ferguson will encourage people to consider how they can help make mornings and home times as safe as possible for everyone.

“We encourage them to ‘park and stride’, as advised by the police: allow plenty of time to get to school, park in a safe place a reasonable distance away, and then walk with their children.”