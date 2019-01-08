Community groups scoop a windfall from Matlock Rotarians

Community organisations have received grants from Matlock Rotary Club.

Bryn Apperley, the vice-chairman of Matlock Town Football Club, was awarded a grant for his sterling efforts in organising a Christmas Day dinner for around 20-25 elderly people in the Matlock area, who would otherwise be spending Christmas alone. The three course meal was provided at the club lounge at Matlock Town Social Club.

The Do Something Different Club, represented by Christine Smith, Sadie Packard and David Brown, received a grant to cover the costs of funding drivers who provide transport for the club members. The Do Something Different Club is an out and about lunch club for those who are housebound in the Matlock area and has about 20 members. Drivers pick the club members up from home and take them back after their trip out.

Darley Dale Primary School, represented by David Monkhouse and Michelle Waters, received a grant towards a defibrillator to be installed on the school’s outer boundary wall, enabling the community to also have access to it. This vital piece of equipment will save people’s lives who have suffered from a heart attack.

Limelight Friendship Group is for the over 60s in the Matlock area and it provides refreshments and activities such as board games, crafts, indoor bowls and visiting speakers. The group aims to encourage lonely isolated older people to come out of their homes, to make friends and enjoy a variety of activities for free. The grant awarded by Matlock Rotary Club will enable the group to buy some exercise equipment and help with costs of running the club.

A presentation evening was held at Matlock Town Social Club.

Paul Edwards, the president of Matlock Rotary Club said: “I am very pleased to be giving grants to local community projects. This is what the Rotary Club is about. We raise money during the year at various events and collections and we give it back to worthwhile projects.”

To apply for a community grant from Matlock Rotary Club, visit the website click here or call Peter Wigglesworth on Matlock 56259.