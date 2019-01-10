Concerns increasing for missing Derbyshire teenager

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire teenage.

Kyah Hammond, 17, was reported missing from Long Eaton on Friday, January 4.

Kyah is around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey and blue jumper, grey jogging bottoms and dark trainers, and was carrying a grey rucksack.

He has links to Belper, Buxton and Long Eaton, as well as Darwen and Blackburn in Lancashire.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts should contact us using one of the below methods with reference number 692-040119: