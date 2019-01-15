Could Ministry of Defence files shed new light on Derbyshire UFO sightings?

It’s one of Britain’s UFO hotspots - even attracting the interest of a Hollywood producer.

And now we could be set to learn more about the other-wordly goings-on at Bonsall after the Government confirmed fresh MOD files are being prepared for release.

The village first came to the attention of alien hunters back in 2001, when Sharon Rowlands, was reportedly paid £20,000 by a producer for camcorder footage of a ‘flying saucer’ hovering in the sky about two miles from her home.

Even officials at NASA were said to have asked to examine the tape, because they believed it showed the same type of craft seen during one of their space shuttle missions.

In the footage a large craft emits pulses of light before disa-ppearing in a red flash.

Ms Rowlands wasn’t the only one to have spotted something eerie in the quiet Derbyshire villages skies that year. Other locals reported a “ball of fire”, “two big, bright lights” and a “pink glow, vertically shaped like a shoe box”. And indeed the sightings have continued intermittently ever since - while Ms Rowland’s close encounter regularly appears in national media round-ups of the most famous UFO incidents.

Now we could be set to get a clearer picture of the latest activity reported by spotters in Bonsall after the RAF Air Command in High Wycombe revealed in a reply to a Freedom of Information request submitted in the run-up to Christmas that they were in possession of a number of a reports from members of the public of sightings in the area that they were planning to publish.

The reply also explains why the MOD has not yet released the details.

It says: “While there is a measure of public interest in UFOs, the Department has concluded that there is no overriding reason why the public should have the information that we hold immediately. Indeed, these records, which almost entirely consist of correspondence with members of the public, do not reveal anything new about the MOD’s role in UFO matters.”

Who knows what fresh evidence will be revealed- keep watching the skies. Send your UFO stories to andrew.wakefield@jpress.co.uk