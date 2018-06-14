Council provides driver training for older Derbyshire motorists

Older motorists in Derbyshire are being invited to take advantage of training sessions aimed at keeping them safer for longer behind the wheel.

Derbyshire County Council is offering free Driving Safer for Longer classroom-based information sessions which offer drivers aged 65-plus the chance to update their driving knowledge.

Places are still available on upcoming sessions lasting 90 minutes, which cover eyesight, hearing, seatbelts, drink driving, hazard perception, vehicle adaptations and driving assessments.

Councillor Simon Spencer, the council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "Road safety remains a top priority for us and we are committed to investing in initiatives for all drivers, including for older motorists, to keep them safe on the roads for longer."

Sessions are planned for:

► Staveley fire station between 10.30am and noon on Tuesday, June 26

► Chesterfield fire station between 10.30am and noon on Tuesday, July 10

► Bolsover library between 10.30am and noon on Thursday, July 19

► Swadlincote Adult Education Centre between 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, August 14

► Ashbourne Adult Education Centre between 10.30am and noon on Monday, September 3

► Matlock County Hall between 2pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, September 15

► Chesterfield library between 10.30am and noon on Monday, September 17

To book a place, email drivingsaferforlonger@derbyshire.gov.uk providing personal details and the preferred training date and location. Alternatively, telephone 01629 538060.