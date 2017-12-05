Couple open new Matlock dental and aesthetics clinic in dream location

A husband and wife team have embarked on a new adventure in Matlock after opening their own dental and aesthetics clinic this week.

Malcolm and Katie Campbell opened the doors to the Springmount Dental & Aesthetics at 41 Bank Road on Monday, December 4.

The practice offers high-end dentistry, as well as cosmetic services such as anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers and medical-grade facials.

Dental hygiene therapist Katie said: “For the last couple of years we have been on the lookout for a suitable place to create our dream practice and were thrilled when Springmount became available.

“When Springmount became available, it seemed perfect. This is the start of an exciting chapter for us.

“We love the Derbyshire countryside, so were very happy to find a practice in such a lovely area. This is a great opportunity for us to offer residents a new level of dental experience.

Dentist Malcolm said: “Between the two of us we have a wealth of knowledge - in everything from general restorative dentistry, to cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics and treating gum disease.

“Our in-depth knowledge of facial anatomy makes any treatment of the face much easier for us, and means we can offer a range of services to ensure that every patient will leave with a smile.”

The couple first met while working at Cavendish Dental Care in Chesterfield.

After their careers diverged, they got together when Malcolm returned to Chesterfield in 2015.

They set up a facial aesthetics business within Embellish Hair and Make up Studio and got married in October.

For more information about services and appointments, call 01629 56558.