Court gives thief a chance as he struggles to beat drugs

A thief who has been trying to turn his life around has been given a chance by magistrates.

Simon Pickard, 40, of Broadgorse Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield, stole toiletries valued at £48 from Boots in Chesterfield town centre, at Low Pavement, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Wednesday, February 14.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said: “This was a theft dating back to October 9, last year, of gift sets valued at £48 belonging to Boots.

“He was positively identified by an officer looking at CCTV from October 9.”

Pickard told police he would have sold the stolen items on because his benefits had been stopped and he needed food.

Mrs Allsop explained that Pickard was previously dealt with in November, last year, for a shop theft and if the court had been aware of this October theft all his offences could have been dealt with together in November.

Pickard pleaded guilty to the theft after stealing the toiletries from Boots.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Pickard has had a troubled up-bringing and has a troubled past and he has struggled with benefit claims leading to a chaotic lifestyle struggling for money and with offending.

Mr Brint added Pickard has also struggled with drugs but he is now receiving benefits, has an address and he is hoping to start a methadone prescription.

Magistrates sentenced Pickard to a 12 month conditional discharge and warned that if he re-offends he will be re-sentenced for theft along with any new offence.

Pickard must also pay £48 compensation to Boots and a £20 victim surcharge.