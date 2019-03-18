Crash drink-driver was nearly four times the limit after he downed Jack Daniel’s

A boozed-up crash driver who was nearly four times the drink-drive limit has narrowly been spared from being sent to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 12 how Mykel Tomlinson, 26, of Carsington Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, had downed Jack Daniel’s whiskey and Coke before driving into a parked vehicle.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A witness was at home and heard a smash outside and saw a vehicle had collided with his wife’s parked vehicle.

“Tomlinson was present and got out of the vehicle and the police came a short time later and he was taken to the police station.”

Mrs Allsop added that Tomlinson was described as obstructive during the breathalyser procedure.

Tomlinson registered 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He told police he had been driving home from work in Sheffield and had stopped in Holme Hall about 6pm, on February 22, and drank Jack Daniel’s and Coke and he had done this because he did not want his wife to know he was drinking.

Tomlinson, who has no previous convictions, added that he drove around the corner and collided with a parked vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on Taddington Road, at Holme Hall, Chesterfield.

Defence solicitor John Ruane said Tomlinson has subsequently lost his job as an HGV driver and he has a wife and family to support.

Mr Ruane added that Tomlinson suffers with depression and anxiety and has alcohol dependency problems.

However, the defendant is seeing a counsellor, according to Mr Ruane, and he wants to overcome his personal difficulties.

Mr Ruane said: “He has been remorseful and co-operative with police and was demonstrably distraught at his actions and his family are suffering and there is a commitment to his own mental health and alcohol dependency.”

Magistrates sentenced Tomlinson to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Tomlinson was also disqualified from driving 30 months but this can be reduced by 32 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.