Credit union showcased on BBC One after loan to Eyam catering business

The work of a Derbyshire credit union will be in the television spotlight today for its work with an innovative catering business in Eyam.

The Derbyshire Community Bank is profiled on the first episode of the returning BBC One series A Matter of Life and Debt.

Stella Kisob, who owns the Stella's Kitchen catering service based in Eyam.

The programme follows bank staffand the story of a loan granted to Stella Kisob, whose business Stella’s Kitchen offers home-cooked African Caribbean dining, takeaways and event catering.

Bank chief executive Sara Osborne said: “We are thrilled to be part of the new series. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the bank and the support we give local communities to help them save or borrow responsibly.”

The programme highlights work carried out by credit unions up and down the country as they help people find loans they need to change their lives.

Sara said: “It is a sad fact that most people still don’t know credit unions exist as an affordable alternative to high interest, doorstep, payday or unregulated lenders, even though credit unions have been around for over 50 years.”

The first series of the programme was the most popular show on television during its 11am slot, attracting audiences of 1.25million people — 25 per cent of all those watching television at that time.

Over the three weeks it was shown, more than 48,000 people visited the Find Your Credit Union website and more than 30,000 of the users found a credit union available to them.

Find out how Derbyshire Community Bank could help you at www.dcbank.org.uk.

To learn more about Stella’s Kitchen, go to www.stellas-kitchen.co.uk.

The episode will be available on iPlayer after broadcast at https://goo.gl/u9tjf2.