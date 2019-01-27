Crich mum turns Weight Watchers coach after 10 stone transformation

A mum of two from Crich has recently become a Weight Watchers coach as she revels in newfound confidence after slimming down from 22 stone to just over 12.

Pre-school assistant Sadie Hartshorne, 43, was inspired to start making different choices after a moment of clarity in 2014 while out walking her dog.

How Sadie looked before she began following a Weight Watchers plan.

She said: “In Crich, everywhere you walk is uphill and I just had this sudden realisation that I was extremely overweight. Even the slightest slope made my heart feel like it was bursting out of my chest.

“If I had carried on the way I was, I’d probably end up dead of a heart attack. Instead, I went home that afternoon, looked up Weight Watchers and the next day I was off to a group at the leisure centre.”

Although she had taken a big step already, it was not enough to get Sadie through the door of the group meeting.

She said: “I was very nervous about going in. I backed out a couple of times. If the coach hadn’t spotted me and welcomed me in then I would have turned around and gone home.

“The coach and the rest of the group put me at ease straight away and began working through the plan.”

She added: “The first few weeks were hard. The weight did come off as quickly as it had when I’d tried other diets, but I came to see it wasn’t going to be a quick fix and I needed to break it into small steps.”

“If someone had said at the start that I had to lose 10 stone, it would have sounded like so much that I’d probably have given up.”

While many factors can contribute to a person’s weight—and to what will be healthy for them—for Sadie it was a matter of learned habits which needed to be altered.

She said: “I never used to eat breakfast, so by the time I was coming from work I’d be stopping at the shop for crisps then eating whatever I could in the evening.

“I was brought up to eat whatever is put in front of you and never leave food. That had turned into comfort eating.”

She added: “Now my mindset has completely changed, I have three meals a day, and when I snack it’s fruit and hard-boiled eggs.”

Sadie’s new regime has also seen her stretch beyond walking the dog.

She said: “I love to exercise now, and that’s something I never thought I would say.

“I started with swimming a few lengths before the WW meetings, and I’m now doing aquafit and Sh’bam dance exercise classes.”

The transformative effect has taken hold in other ways too.

She said: “I just feel healthier, happier and more confident. This is a way of life now.”

Sadie still goes to group meetings like any Weight Watchers follower.

She said: “The support and ideas you get from other people helps to keep things fresh and keeps you going, and I’m still aiming to get to 12 stone.”

Last year, Sadie decided that Weight Watchers had done so much for her, she wanted to give something back.

She said: “I thought that if I can make one person feel like I do then it’s got to be worth it.”

Sadie runs groups in South Normanton on Tuesday, Thursday in Jacksdale, and Saturday morning in Crich.

For more information, go to fb.com/WWSadie.