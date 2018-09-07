Crime-spree teen is spared from custody but is placed on a Criminal Behaviour Order

An out-of-control teenager who went on a crime-spree has been placed under a Criminal Behaviour Order and has narrowly been spared from being put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 5 how Zach Moss-Heywood, 19, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton, caused hundreds of pounds of damage to three parked vehicles, stole gin from a theatre and bought booze for under-age drinkers.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The defendant was charged with burglary from the Old Hall Hotel, at Buxton, after CCTV showed a couple of males in the Theatre Bar area on January 30 and the defendant can be seen going behind the bar and taking a bottle of gin.

“Moss-Heywood was also seen by an off-duty police officer on March 10 leaving a Morrisons supermarket with four boxes of Budweiser and some lads who were waiting took three of the boxes.”

Mrs Allsop added that on June 6 Moss-Heywood had been at his mum’s address and after they had an argument he was asked to leave and he kicked and damaged three parked vehicles.

Moss-Heywood told police he had an argument with his mother about not being allowed to pay on his FIFA console.

The defendant, who has previous convictions for being drunk-and-disorderly and for criminal damage, admitted burglary involving the gin, admitted buying alcohol for under-age drinkers, and admitted three counts of causing criminal damage to the vehicles.

He also admitted breaching a previously imposed community order by failing to attend probation appointments.

Defence solicitor Anise Rowlands said: “He is a young man who was not on the radar for a long time and then went on a considerable spree concerning the court.”

She added that he has had ADHD issues in the past and after his parents separated he disposed of his medicines and his offending has been linked to alcohol.

Magistrates sentenced Moss-Heywood to 12 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay £520 in compensation.

His existing community order is to stay in place but a further five days were added to the order’s Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Derbyshire Constabulary also successfully applied to place Moss-Heywood under a Criminal Behaviour Order for two years to prohibit him from anti-social behaviour and to monitor him.