£10,000 reward on offer for information about unsolved Derbyshire murder

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for murdering a man in Derbyshire 20 years ago.

Delivery driver Michael Pritchard was delivering a parcel to a small cul-de-sac called The Cunnery in Kirk Langley on Wednesday November 12 1997 when a young man who had arrived in a white Bedford Rascal tried to steal his white Sherpa van.

In an attempt to prevent the van from being stolen, Mr Pritchard, a married father of one, stood in front of it. The driver started to nudge forward to try and force him out of the way, but when he didn’t move, the driver accelerated and ran him over.

Mr Pritchard was dragged 50 yards down the road, underneath his van, before becoming disentangled. He died at the scene.

Crimestoppers are now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder.

Lydia Patsalides, Crimestoppers’ East Midlands Regional Manager, said: “It is desperately important, even twenty years down the line, that the man who murdered Mr Pritchard is found.

“Mr Pritchard’s wife and son deserve to know who did this, which is why Crimestoppers is offering a £10k reward to encourage anyone who may have information leading to an arrest and conviction, to contact us 100% anonymously.

“We’re a charity that gives people the power to speak up to stop crime. We won’t ask your name and we won’t judge. We’ll just listen to what you know.”

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

*Note: Information passed directly to police will not qualify. The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.