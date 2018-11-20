93-year-old Derbyshire man spared jail after admitting sexual offences against child in 1960s

A 93-year-old Derbyshire man has been spared jail after admitting sexual offences against a child in the 1960s.

Jack Nadin was investigated by officers following a report of non-recent sexual abuse that took place in Chapel-en-le-Frith in the 1960s.

Nadin, of Chapel-en-le-Frith, initially denied the allegations but later admitted eight charges of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14.

He was sentenced to 19 months in prison suspended for two years.

In an impact statement Nadin’s victim told officers the attacks left him feeling withdrawn, depressed and contemplating suicide.

Throughout his life he said he suffered from low self-esteem, a lack of self-confidence and that the memories of the incident had never left him.

As well as the suspended sentence Nadin was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for ten years following his appearance at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday, November 14.

DC Claire Laughton, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to take the opportunity to praise the victim for coming forward.

“Nadin’s offending caused the victim serious and long-lasting harm that followed him throughout his life.

“In coming forward he has shown immense bravery, courage and graciousness. While the memory of those incidents will always be with him I hope the sentence given to Nadin will give him the closure he has been looking for all these years.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who may have been a victim of non-recent sexual abuse.

“Derbyshire police take every report seriously and specialist officers, dedicated to dealing with these cases are on-hand to investigate these crimes.

“If you have been a victim please do not suffer in silence - come forward, tell us what happened and allow us to bring the likes of Nadin to justice.”