A dangerous driver who was involved in a high-speed police chase faces a prison sentence

A banned driver who reached speeds of 80mph during a high-speed police chase around Shirebrook is facing a prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 2 how Simon Papp, 36, tried to evade a police car as he sped through built-up areas in the early hours before dumping the car and running away.

Prosecuting solicitor Peter Bettany said the case involves a defendant who was involved in a police chase through built-up areas and is already banned from driving and has been banned from driving four times.

Police came across a BMW just after 1am, on September 1, turning into Recreation Road at speed, according to Mr Bettany, and it went onto Park Road and it was followed by a marked police vehicle which had activated its lights.

Mr Bettany added: “It dropped a gear with a billow of smoke from its exhaust and turned a hard left into Carter Lane and failed to stop at a junction with screeching tyres.”

The court heard how the vehicle entered Shirebrook and went onto Station Road at 50mph in a 30mph zone and went into Portland Drive and turned right at a speed of 70mph towards the Sports Direct warehouse.

Mr Bettany said the vehicle went to Acreage Lane and onto Field Drive which has speed bumps and the vehicle reached speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone.

Papp, of Tilbury Rise, Nottingham, eventually drove into a dead-end, according to Mr Bettany, and he ran away but he was caught and initially claimed he had been the passenger until he was shown CCTV footage.

The defendant, who has previous driving convictions, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and to driving dangerously after the incident on September 1.

Defence solicitor David Watts argued that despite the bad driving the actual risk to others was reduced because the court has not been told that there were any other motorists or people about.

District Judge Andrew Davison committed Papp’s case to Derby Crown Court for sentencing on September 23 after he told the defendant his driving had been appalling and he had out the public at risk.

Papp was remanded in custody until his next court hearing.