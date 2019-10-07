A defendant has been reunited with his partner after his restraining order has been lifted

An offender who was banned from contacting his partner has been reunited with her after she successfully applied to have his restraining order lifted.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, October 3, how Sam Ronald Whitehead, 27, of Pennine Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, had originally been made subject to a restraining order after he had grabbed and stamped on his partner’s phone during a dispute.

But after his partner gave evidence in court she claimed she had felt pressured to agree to a restraining order and that she has since decided she wants the restraining order lifted.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “He had grabbed her phone and stamped on it on the floor after she threatened to post pictures of him on Facebook.”

Mrs Haslam added that Whitehead’s partner had wanted and had agreed to a restraining order at the time which was imposed for one year and Whitehead is still subject to a suspended prison sentence until August, 2020.

However, Whitehead’s partner stated that she had felt pressured into agreeing to the restraining order but she no longer feared for her safety or her property.

She also stated that she has since moved home and feels she has a good support system and she wants to re-build her relationship and she has not been coerced into making that decision.

Magistrates agreed to lift the restraining order on the grounds that Whitehead’s partner does not feel the order is necessary.