A Derbyshire defendant accused of murdering a Chesterfield man is due to have his case considered at court

A defendant who has been charged with the alleged murder of a Chesterfield man has had his case re-listed for a case management hearing at crown court.

The case of Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, was due to be considered at Derby Crown Court today, Tuesday, September 10, but it has been re-listed for a case management hearing on Thursday, September 12.

Pictured is Birchover Court, on Highfield Lane, in Chesterfield (Image courtesy of Google Maps).

Police previously revealed that Phillip Allen, 47, of Chesterfield, was allegedly assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, in Chesterfield, on Thursday, June 27.

Mr Allen was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained until he died on Wednesday, July 17, and a suspected murder investigation was launched.

Mr Maltby’s case had been adjourned until today but it will now be considered on Thursday during a case management hearing.

The case which is expected to be heard at a trial from January 13, 2020, has been reserved to be overseen by Judge Nirmal Shant QC.