A Derbyshire drink-driver is banned from the road after he crashed into a bridge

A motorist who crashed his car into a bridge and fled the scene with his ex-partner has been banned from the road for drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 28 how Callam Knight, 26, of Chesterfield Road, Staveley, crashed on Station Road, at Brimington, into a railway bridge.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “On August 13, at 2.50am, this defendant was involved in a road traffic collision when driving a Renault Megane, on Station Road, Brimington.

“A member of the public rang police to say a Renault Megane had crashed into a railway bridge on Station Road and a male and female were making away from the scene.”

Police caught up with the female, according to Ms Bickley, and she said it was her partner who had been driving and by this time the defendant had made off in a different direction.

Ms Bickley added that Knight returned to the vehicle and a passenger had to be taken to the hospital, and police caught up with the defendant on Coronation Road.

Knight pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after he registered 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant admitted to police he had been driving after he had finished work and had been drinking and he had intended to drive to Tesco’s.

Defence solicitor said Kirsty Sargent admitted drinking at home with his ex-partner and he had been driving to the supermarket.

She added that Knight had been struggling after the breakdown of a relationship with a partner who is ill and he had been caring for her.

Ms Sargent added that Knight has also lost a family member recently and he has another relative who is particularly ill.

Knight has undergone an increase in anti-depressant medication and he has been self-medicating with alcohol, according to Ms Sargent.

Magistrates fined knight £253 and ordered him to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Knight was also banned from driving for 38 months.