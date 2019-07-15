A Derbyshire footballer has been accused of headbutting a referee during a cup final at Belper Town FC’s ground

A Chesterfield footballer has been accused of headbutting a referee during a cup final match that was being hosted at Belper Town FC.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 10 how Rangers FC player Tristan Brown, 26, of Springfield Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield, allegedly headbutted referee Gareth Carlisle during the match between Rangers FC and Buxton Stags in April.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “There was a game under the Football Association at Belper Football Club between two particular teams.

“The victim in this assault is the referee and the Crown says there were words exchanged which is disputed.”

Mr Hollett added that the Crown Prosecution Service’s case is that the defendant approached the referee and headbutted him and made contact with him.

However, Mr Hollett explained that the defence’s case is that Brown went towards the referee and there was some head movement but it was not deliberate and there was no physical contact apart from possible pushing.

Brown has pleaded guilty to an assault at Belper Town FC, on Bridge Street, on the basis there was only a head movement with no contact but there was some pushing.

But Mr Hollett added that this basis of plea is not accepted and a Newton hearing will be required to establish the exact basis of any accepted plea.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said CCTV will be available for the court to consider.

He added: “There is a material difference that will have to be dealt with by a further hearing.”

Magistrates adjourned the case until October 18 for a Newton hearing for the court to accept or reject the defendant’s basis of plea.

Brown was released on unconditional bail.