A Derbyshire offender’s friend died the day after he sold him drugs

A self-proclaimed recovering drug-addict supplied drugs to a friend who was found dead by police just a day later.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 17 how Carl Kirk, 39, of Chesterfield Road, Staveley, supplied 50 codeine phosphate tablets to Oliver Jacques on April 26 after Mr Jacques had appealed for painkillers over social media.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Mr Jacques was found dead by police the following day after he had taken a mixture of drugs but the court heard there is no suggestion Kirk’s drugs were linked to the death.

Mrs Allsop said: “Oliver Jacques posted on Facebook, ‘Anyone got strong painkillers. Back’s in bits. I’m in a mess’.

“Mr Kirk was one of those who responded to messaging saying, ‘what do you need?’.”

Mrs Allsop added that on April 27 police investigated a report of the sudden death of Mr Jacques and from looking at his social media account Kirk’s message was seen.

The pathologist’s report cited the cause of death as a result of taking a mixture of drugs, according to Mrs Allsop who stressed there was no suggestion Kirk’s tablets caused the death.

Kirk told police he had wanted drugs for himself because he had been using heroin and crack-cocaine so he sold the codeine phosphate tablets which had been prescribed to him for deep vein thrombosis.

He added that he had sold the class B drugs to get money so he could pay for his own drug fix.

Kirk, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to supplying class B drugs on April 26.

The defendant, who represented himself without a solicitor, told the court: “First of all, I would like to express I am not trying to minimise the offence by not having a solicitor. I have simply done it so I can express my own feelings.

“I do realise the outcome was horrific. He was a friend and I have had to deal with that since April.

“I am not trying to minimise it. It did hurt me because he was a good friend. If I had known he was in that frame of mind I would not have supplied him that codeine phosphate.

“I am not the risk I was back then in April. I have got myself clean. I am looking to work with counselling with people who have been through a similar sort of thing to myself.”

Mr Kirk added that he has not touched drugs for a long time and he is getting mental health support and that he feels a custodial sentence would harm his progress.

He added: “Everything is going on the right track and I want to keep it that way and I think it could be more harmful than beneficial to go to prison.”

District Judge Andrew Davison told Kirk that if there had been evidence the defendant had a direct contribution to Mr Jacques’s death the matter would have been committed to crown court.

However, District Judge Davison adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing at magistrates’ court on September 25.