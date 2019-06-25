A Derbyshire thug who breached a restraining order is sentenced to unpaid work

A man who assaulted a security officer, breached his restraining order and also assaulted a police officer has been placed on a community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 18 how Ian Sims, 55, had initially assaulted a pavement security officer at the Crown and Cushion public house, on Low Pavement, Chesterfield, after the officer had responded to a call that someone was causing problems.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Sims had been told to leave the pub during the incident in January but he had tried to push the security officer to the floor before a customer grabbed him and got him out of the pub.

Mrs Allsop added that Sims was also arrested again in March after he had breached a restraining order following a chance meeting with his former partner which resulted in him going to her home in Ashover.

Sims’s ex-partner had been concerned he was going to cause a disturbance, according to Mrs Allsop, and he grabbed her arm and caused a bruise.

Mrs Allsop said police attended the address in Ashover where Sims was verbally aggressive and as he left the property he pushed the officer to his right thigh.

Sims, of Arboretum Street, Normanton, Derby, pleaded guilty to assaulting the security officer at the Crown and Cushion and he admitted breaching a restraining order and failing to surrender to court.

He was found guilty of assaulting the police officer after a previous trial hearing.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Sims should be considered by the probation service with support to help him with alcohol issues.

Following the request for a probation report, magistrates sentenced Sims on June 19 to a 12 month community order with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs.