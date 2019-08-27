A former “prolific drug-user” claimed he had been forced to leave Derbyshire due to a spiralling drug-debt

A former “prolific drug-user” who breached a community order while he was struggling to overcome a drug-debt has been given a chance by magistrates to complete the order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 21 how Alan James Poxton, 41, of Thorntree Court, Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield, admitted failing to comply with a community order which was imposed from December, last year.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The probation service stated Poxton has not had contact with them since February and the original order is due to finish in about a month.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Poxton failed to meet a number of probation appointments and had been a “prolific drug-user” and he fell foul to drug-dealers.

Mr Brint added that Poxton had failed to pay a drug-debt of £40 and dealers began to demand more money which spiralled up to £3,000 and they subjected him to a beating so he was forced to move from the area.

Poxton found work, according to Mr Brint, and sorted out his drug-debt and he has been free to return to Chesterfield.

Mr Brint said: “There are no issues with drug-dealers any more and there is no reason why he cannot comply with the community order.”

Magistrates opted to extend Poxton’s community order by six months with an extra four Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

He was also ordered to pay £60 costs.