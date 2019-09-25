A loud-mouthed drunken woman has been ordered to pay nearly £500 after an outburst at a pub

An abusive drunken woman who sprayed her friend with a hose pipe at a pub and pulled up flowers has been ordered to pay nearly £500.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 23 how Sarah Wright, 34, of Charlesworth Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover, admitted being drunk-and-disorderly and causing damage at The Sportsman Inn, at Grassmoor.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Michael Little said: “The landlord came through to a public area and heard a female voice getting louder and louder and this was identified as belonging to this defendant.”

The defendant had bought a bottle of wine but because of her behaviour she was spoken to and she was told to leave but she went into the beer garden and caused further problems, according to Mr Little.

Wright started shouting abuse at customers as her friend tried to calm her down, according to Mr Little, but the defendant picked up a hose pipe and sprayed and drenched her friend and sprayed it around.

Mr Little said police could not find Wright but she returned to the pub and pulled flowers out of flower beds and broke a lead crystal ashtray and knocked over a statue but that was not damaged.

The defendant told police initially she could not remember what had happened after she had consumed two bottles of Echo Falls wine before going to the Sportsman and consuming a third of a bottle of wine.

She did recall spraying a friend with a hose pipe and recalled coming back to the pub a second time and described her behaviour as wholly unsuitable after she admitted the offences and said she was sorry.

Wright, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public after the incident on September 5 and she also admitted causing criminal damage to a planter display.

The court also heard how Wright committed the offences while she was still subject to a community order.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Wright does not go out very often and she had drunk too much before she went to the pub.

He added: “Her behaviour from the outset was childish. She was disruptive and argumentative and thought it was funny spraying her friend with the hose pipe.

“She wandered off and came back because she had no means of getting home and she was refused entry and she was refused an opportunity to speak to a friend and the flowers were pulled out and put back in.”

Magistrates fined Wright £120 and ordered her to pay £250 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.