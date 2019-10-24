A motorist was caught drink-driving after he was spotted swerving by police

A drink-driver was caught in Ripley after police spotted him swerving and nearly hitting a kerb.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 15 how Dean Gallacher, 25, had been driving on Hartshay Hill, at Ripley, when he was found to be over the legal drink-drive limit.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On September 29 in the early hours of the morning just before 2.20am an officer was on patrol and saw a Mercedes being driven initially slowly and it was seen swerving to the nearside several times almost colliding with a kerb.

“Due to the driving he was stopped and he said he last had alcohol three hours prior to being stopped and there was a positive breath test.”

Gallacher, of Priorway Avenue, Borrowash, Derby, registered 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to Mrs Allsop, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant, who works as a manager with credit company Experian, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

He told the court: “I am really sorry. Nothing like this has ever happened before. I did it to help a friend which backfired on me. It is really against my character to do anything like this.

“I have worked hard to be where I am now and I have lost a lot of things because of this and it won’t happen again.”

Magistrates fined Gallacher £553 and ordered him to pay a £55 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 17 months but this ban can be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.