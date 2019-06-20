A thug attacked his dad and his friend despite being subject to a restraining order

A thug who was banned from seeing his father persuaded him to let him go to his home before he attacked him and his friend.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 17 how Mark Elson, 21, of Hanbury Court, Chesterfield, punched his father and grabbed his friend by her throat after he convinced himself that they had been talking about him.

Prosecuting solicitor Dan Church said: “They bumped into the defendant after a restraining order had been put in place preventing him from contacting his father or entering his address.”

The defendant told his father he had been locked out of his flat by a friend and he asked to go his father’s home on Manor Drive, Chesterfield, and his father agreed because he did not want to cause any problems, according to Mr Church.

Mr Church added that after Elson’s father and his friend had gone to bed the defendant woke the friend in the middle of the night demanding medication and his father was also woken.

Elson claimed someone had been calling him a name, according to Mr Church, and he punched his father and he grabbed his father’s friend by the throat and shoved her.

Mr Church added: “At this pint the defendant picked up a metal bar which had fallen off the sideboard and he made threats to hit his father with it.”

Elson told police he breached the order by being at the address but he claimed he had been invited and he became aggressive because he was worried someone had been accusing him of other offending.

The defendant, who has 18 convictions for 32 offences, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his restraining order and two counts of assault after the incident earlier this month.

He also admitted breaching a previously imposed suspended sentence order.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Elson had been at hospital and had been discharged and he had no money and in desperation he went to his father’s home.

She added: “He was in hospital for significant burns and there has been self-harming and suicidal issues and he has had difficult mental health and some background issues with alcohol difficulties.”

Magistrates sentenced Elson to 38 weeks of custody and imposed a further 12 month restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation.