A violent thug has been jailed after breaching a restraining order by contacting his ex

A thug who breached a restraining order which had been imposed after he had twice attacked his ex-partner has been put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 4 how Mark Anthony Eyre, 40, of Porter Street, Staveley, was found at home with his ex-partner despite being subject to a restraining order banning him from contacting her.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Eyre had originally been given the restraining order after he had assaulted his ex-partner twice and had been sentenced to a community order.

She added: “Police were called to Mr Eyre’s address and went to his flat and they were aware of the restraining order and on answering the door he was asked if he was alone and he said, ‘no’.”

Eyre’s former partner was found in a room at the flat and she appeared to be safe, according to Mrs Allsop, and Eyre was subsequently found to have breached his restraining order.

The defendant told police his ex-partner comes to his home to check on him because he has alcohol issues but they were both aware they should not have had contact.

Eyre pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order and admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend appointments.

Mrs Allsop said Eyre was originally given the community order after he had assaulted his ex-partner on August 5 and on August 7.

She said he repeatedly punched his ex-partner to the back of her knee during the first assault and he punched and pushed her to the ground during the second assault.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Eyre lives in supported accommodation and his ex-partner has been visiting and pressing the buzzer at the building until someone has been letting her in.

Mr Meakin added that Eyre’s problems have been associated with his issues with alcohol.

Magistrates revoked Eyre’s community order and re-sentenced him to 14 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay a £122 victim surcharge.