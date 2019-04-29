Abusive Derbyshire man tormented his ex-partner with threatening phone calls and texts

An abusive man who plagued his ex-partner with phone calls and texts has narrowly been spared from being put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 25 how Leon Aitken, 29, of Moorland Drive, Heath, Chesterfield, repeatedly texted and phoned his ex in Eckington during October to the point where she feared for her safety.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford said that Aitken called screaming and shouting about child care arrangements and the police had to be contacted but the defendant made further calls with similar abuse and threats.

Ms Heath-Tilford added that the following day Aitken made more calls of a similar nature and there were more later in the month that scared his partner so much she drove to a police station for help.

Aitken tried calling her again on October 24, according to Ms Heath-Tilford, but she did not answer the phone so he began texting her.

The defendant’s ex-partner stated she became very scared and feared Aitken would turn up at her home so she started recording the calls.

Aitken told police he despised his ex-partner and he had been contacting her because he had wanted to see his children and he initially denied the calls were malicious or harassing.

The defendant, who is currently serving a community order, pleaded guilty to causing harassment by making threatening phone calls and by sending texts between October 19 and 24.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate matter of being drunk-and-disorderly on Elder Way, Chesterfield, from February 10.

Ms Heath-Tilford said Aitken was arrested for being drunk-and-disorderly in public after a Pub Watch notification of a male being refused entry at a pub and threatening doorstaff.

Police had tried to get Aitken to go home but they were forced to arrest him, according to Ms Heath-Tilford, and use a spray on him three times before he could be safely detained.

Defence solicitor Jessica Rogers said Aitken had been very upset about a child care but he accepts making numerous calls and texts and that he became abusive.

She added that he understands that he has an alcohol problem but he has not had a drink for two or three weeks.

Magistrates sentenced Aitken to 18 weeks of custody suspended for 24 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation with a £115 victim surcharge and he was made subject to a two-year restraining order.