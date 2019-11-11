Abusive woman shouted at police after she was accused of breaching an area ban

A woman who used threatening behaviour and abused police after she had breached an area ban has been given a conditional discharge.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 6 how Kelly Hinman, 31, of Woodfield Road, Pinxton, abused police after they visited her home following reports that she had been seen in an area where she was banned from by a council order.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “On October 22 officers were asked in the afternoon to go to Pinxton in relation to Hinman being seen at a location where she should not have been in due to a council order.

“They then went to her home address and they saw Hinman there and she was asked to come out of the address after being seen in an area where she should not have been.

“And she was told she would be put before the next available court.”

Mrs Allsop added that Hinman was handcuffed and taken from the property and she began shouting and abusing police and making threats concerning the person who had reported her to police.

Hinman pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor Louisa Treharne said Hinman recognises her behaviour was unacceptable but she has a long history of mental health issues.

She added that Hinman has been diagnosed with emotional, unstable personality disorder and she struggles to use appropriate behaviour.

Ms Treharne added that the area ban had been imposed previously in Hinman’s absence and is something that she wishes to challenge in the future.

Magistrates sentenced Hinman to a six month conditional discharge order but warned that if she commits another crime in the next six months she will be re-sentenced for the threatening behaviour matter along with any new offence.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.