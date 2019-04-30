An offender on a Sexual Harm Prevention Order breached a contact ban by posting a greeting card

An offender has admitted breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after he contacted a certain person which he was banned from doing by the order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 25 how Michael Umney, 66, of Sudhall Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to breaching the order after he made contact on December 11, last year.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford said an indefinite SHPO was put in place in November, 2015, by Derby Crown Court which prevented the defendant from having contact with a number of parties.

She added that it is alleged Umney went to an address in Chesterfield and posted a Christmas greetings card and the incident was captured on CCTV and it placed Umney in breach of his order.

Umney admitted to police that he went to the address and posted the card but he said he did not mean to cause any harm.

He pleaded guilty to making contact with a certain person which he was prohibited from doing by an SHPO.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said the person who received the card is not the complainant in the matter in which Umney had received an SHPO.

Mr Gittins added that there had been no risk of Umney bumping into anyone who had been the victim of a previous sexual offence and there were no follow-ups or phone calls.

Umney has otherwise been doing well with the probation service, according to Mr Gittins.

Magistrates sent the breach case back to Derby Crown Court where it will be considered before sentencing on May 16.

Umney was released on bail until the next hearing.