Appeal after alleged racist abuse at Matlock train station
An investigation has been launched following allegations of racist abuse at Matlock train station.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 1:40 pm
Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth said the incident allegedly happened on the platform at Matlock Train Station between 2pm and 2.15pm on Monday, October 25.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are looking to speak with anyone who was present on the platform at Matlock Railway Station on 25/10/21 between 14:00 and 14:15 in relation to an incident of Public Order.
“Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact us via our non-emergency number 101 or the main Derbyshire Constabulary facebook page, quoting reference 21000625032.”