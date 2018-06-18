Appeal after burglary at fish and chip shop

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a fish and chip shop in Stoney Middleton.

Toll Bar Fish and Chips, on The Dale, the main road though the village, was broken in to sometime between midnight and 5.40am on Tuesday, June 5.

Change was stolen from the till.

Anyone with information should call PC Alisdair Thompson on 101, quoting reference 18*258901, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website at http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us/Contact-Us.aspx.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.