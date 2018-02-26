Appeal after parts are stolen from car parked in Bakewell

Police are appealing for information after a bumper and front fog lights were stolen from a car parked in Bakewell.

The parts were taken from a Volkswagen Golf sometime between Sunday, February 18 and Tuesday, February 20 while it was parked on Bath Street.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or with any information, should contact PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 18*82229, or send him a message through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.