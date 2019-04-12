Appeal after ticket machine stolen from Hathersage car park

A ticket machine has been stolen from a pay and display car park in Hathersage.

The incident happened overnight between March 13 and 14 from the car park on Oddfellows Road.

Derbyshire Constabulary are calling for people to come forward if they saw or know anything.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a ticket machine was stolen from a pay and display car park in Hathersage.

"The machine was stolen from a car park on Oddfellows Road sometime overnight between Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14.

"Did you notice a vehicle or anyone in the area acting suspiciously, or have any information which could help with our inquiries?

"If so, please get in touch using one of the non-emergency contact methods.

"You can call us on 101 or use Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the reference number 19000132171 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Anthony Boswell, in any correspondence."